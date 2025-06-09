TB patient recovers fully, discharged from GMCH

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 34-year-old patient diagnosed with brain tuberculosis (TB) made a remarkable recovery and was discharged from government medical college and hospital (GMCH) on June 6. The patient, a resident of Pachora in Jalgaon district, was admitted on April 27.

Dr. Gajanan Surwade, Head of the Medicine Unit, diagnosed the patient with TB affecting the brain's protective covering, blood vessels, and brain cells. Following this, anti-tuberculosis treatment was immediately initiated. The patient responded well to the medication, showing steady improvement. After more than a month of treatment, he was declared fit and discharged. The treatment was carried out under the guidance of dean Dr Shivaji Sukre, head of medicine department Dr Meenakshi Bhattacharya, and unit head D. Gajanan Surwade. The medical team included Dr Archit Surana and others.