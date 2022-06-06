TCH Orchids celebrates World Environment Day

Aurangabad, June 6: TCH Orchids The International School Aurangabad celebrated the World Environment Day focusing on the theme ‘Save the Soil.’ After reciting of the school song by Aarya Pargaonkar, Shreya Joshi ignited the young minds by giving them insights into the importance of soil conservation. Samarth Pathade explained the correct process of planting a sapling in a pot. Principal Dr Sulekha Dhage gave the valuable message of ‘Save the soil’ and the important role of the youth in doing so. Tender Care Education Society member Shailaja Kekre emphasized conserving humanity along with conserving the “Mother Earth.’’