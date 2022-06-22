TCH Orchids celebrates Yoga Day
Aurangabad, June 22: TCH Orchids celebrated the eighth edition of the International Day of Yoga, where students, teachers, and experts gathered to demonstrate various Asanas. Students have been learning different styles of yoga leading to better focus and internal peace which enhances learning skills. The motto of practicing yoga is to relieve every child of physical and mental stress. The school undertook yoga activity with lots of fun, zeal, and enthusiasm.