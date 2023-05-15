TCH Orchids Intl School records cent per cent result
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 15, 2023 11:05 PM 2023-05-15T23:05:09+5:30 2023-05-15T23:05:09+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: TCH Orchids International, Adgaon students achieved 100% result in the CBSE class X board exam.
The school topper is Aditi Srivastava (97.2%), followed by Aarya Pargaonkar (97%) and Sanskar Raykar (96.8%). A total of 30 students scored above 90% aggregate marks, 23 students scored between 80% to 89%, and 15 between 70% to 79%. The Orchid's management, trustee Shailaja Kekre, principal Dr Sulekha Dhage, coordinators Rohini Rajule, and Bhagyashree Kshirsagar along with all teaching and non-teaching faculty members congratulated the students on their success.