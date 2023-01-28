Teacher agitates on R-Day

Aurangabad: A teacher staged indefinite agitation in front of S B College Arts and Commerce for three days since Republic Day for not getting promotion as vice-principal.

Generally, no one is allowed to agitate on national festivals. But, the teacher, Anil Sanlge who was accompanied by his 75-year-old mother, started indefinite agitation on Republic Day. Some teachers' unions and teachers of the education society drew the attention of the executive board of the Education Society. However, no one turned up for two days. SBES president Ram Bhagale called up Anil Sangle in his cabinet on January 28 to inform the latter that the executive board passed a resolution to give a promotion to the vice-principal.

Later, Ram Bhogale offered him lime water to end the agitation. Treasurer of the education society Medhekar was also present.

Meanwhile, Dr Jintendra Magare submitted a memorandum to Ram Bhogale and deputy director of Education Anil Sable stating that injustice was done to Anil Sangle, who is the most senior on the teachers' list while giving promotion.

Dr Magre also drew attention towards that Sangle has been working without salary for the past eight months as he was transferred to a college where the workload is low.