Teacher attacked by 4 with knife & sword

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A teacher who was on his way home was surrounded by four men and stabbed with knives and swords, seriously injuring him.

The incident that took place at Naregaon Chowk, at 11 pm, on October 27.

A case was registered against four people, including miscreants Monty and Aslam, at the MIDC Cidco police station on November 10, in this connection. Madhusudan Vaishnav (35, N-6), a teacher at a private school, was returning home after helping his friend in work.

He stopped at a stall in Naregaon Chowk to buy a bottle of water. The attackers caught him and stabbed him with knives and swords at that moment. Madhusudan was seriously injured in this. After his health improved, he lodged a complaint on Monday.