Teacher duped for Rs 1.95 lakh by Insta friend

Aurangabad, June 21:

A fraudster posing as a friend on social networking site Instagram duped a teacher for Rs 1.95 lakh. The incident took place between May 25 to 27. A case has been registered in the Cidco police station.

According to police, Rakhi Deepak Khanna (Chikalthana MIDC) is a teacher by profession. A few days ago she met an unknown person on Instagram and later became friends. They were chatting for the past few days. The fraudster told Rakhi that he had sent her a gift. Meanwhile, she received a call from an unknown person who introduced himself as a custom officer. He told Rakhi that her parcel had arrived and asked her to deposit Rs 45,000 in a bank account. Rakhi deposited the amount on the second day. She again received a call from another number stating that the parcel has 25,000 pounds of foreign currency and she is required to deposit Rs 1.50 lakh in three installments to save the money.

Rakhi then deposited the amount in the bank account of the scammer. The culprits then switched off their phone and never sent any parcel. As she became aware of the fraud, she registered a complaint in the Chikalthana MIDC police station. PI Vitthal Pote is further investigating the case.