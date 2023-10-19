Teacher harasses own daughter sexually

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 35-year-old teacher who has three degrees and works in an English school harassed his three-year-old daughter sexually.

According to details, a girl started crying a week ago. When her mother tried to enquire about it, the girl had bleeding while urinating. Her mother took the daughter to a doctor and found injuries on her body.

During the enquiry, the girl indicated towards her father. The incident took place between October 9 and 12.

She had doubts about her husband’s behaviours for the past few days.

The woman rushed to Begumpura Police Station and lodged a complaint against her husband.

On the basis of the complaint, Assistant police inspector Hareshwar Ghuge registered a case against the teacher. The man was arrested and produced in the court which granted police custody to him until October 21. Efforts are being made to record the state of the girl before the child welfare committee. Police officer Ghuge said that a probe is being and evidence is being collected.