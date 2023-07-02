Teacher is role model of society: VC Dr Yeole

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “National Education Policy (NEP) will provide a platform for the student’s skills and capabilities. Teachers should remain positive and prepared for the effective implementation of NEP,” said Dr Pramod Yeole, vice chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu).

He was speaking at an ‘Education Conference’ organised at S B College of Arts and Commerce on Sunday, jointly by Deogiri Prant of RSS and Marathwada Muktisangram Amrit Mahotsav Samaroh Samiti.

VC Dr Pramod Yeole presided over the conference. union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad, Akhil Bhartiya Sah Baudhik chief Sunil Mehta and president of SBES Ram Bhogale were also present.

VC Dr Yeole said that teacher is a role model and backbone of society, so, they should nurture values in students for their all-round development.

Ram Bhogale delivered the keynote address. He said that there should be more importance for the capabilities and skills of students than degrees.

Minister Dr Bhagwat Karad said that innovation should take place in every field through education. He said that a country cannot progress without the contribution of the education field. Earlier, Principal Dr Makrand Paithankar made an introductory speech.

Box

Different sessions held

In the first session, presentations on different projects were made by the education societies. NEP steering committee member Dr Madhushri Sauji guided on school education in the second session.

Pro-VC of Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada Univeristy, Nanded, Dr Jogendrasingh Bisen spoke on teachers. Sunil Mehta spoke on the different aspects of NEP in the concluding session.