Teacher orientation at Winchester School

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Winchester International English School recently organised a comprehensive one-day orientation session for its faculty members. The training, conducted by educationist Dr Aditya Joshi, principal of MIT School, saw the participation of 30 enthusiastic teachers.

The programme focused on equipping teachers with innovative strategies and practical techniques to create a conducive learning environment and effectively manage student behaviour. The session covered topics, including establishing clear expectations, implementing positive reinforcement strategies, fostering student engagement and promoting a culture of respect and collaboration in the classroom.

School director Dr Afsar Khan thanked Dr Joshi for the enriching session. "This orientation on class management has equipped our teachers with effective strategies to create an engaging and disciplined learning environment and it will have a positive impact our students' academic progress and overall development," said school principal Irfan Shaikh.