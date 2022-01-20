Teacher transfer process likely to be conducted soon

Aurangabad, Jan 20:

The transfer process of teachers from primary teachers of Zilla Parishad is likely to be implemented soon this year after two years gap.

It may be noted that the teachers' transfers process is conducted in May each year after the completion of the academic session. But, these transfers were delayed due to Covid situation for the last 2 years.

As per the decision dated April 7th, 2021, a new policy was fixed regarding the online and inter-district transfers of primary teachers appointed under the Rural Development Department.

In 2022, a software company has been appointed for the online transfer of ZP teachers. The necessary information of teachers eligible for transfer was sought from ZP.

At the same time, instructions have been given to declare difficult areas in the district. Additional Chief Secretary Rajesh Kumar has issued instructions to complete the process by February 20, 2022.