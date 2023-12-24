Teachers 3rd instalment of Pay Commission arrears

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Primary school teachers of the district will get the third instalment of arrears Seventh Pay Commission, medical and other pending bills reimbursement as the office of the directorate of primary education has made available for this purpose.

The education department also released a letter about district-wise disbursement of the fund.

It may be noted deputy director of the Directorate of Primary Education Devidas Kulal issued orders to the chief executive officers of all Zilla Parishad (ZP) for the disbursement of the fund.

There is a provision of Rs 19.88 crore as the third instalment of areas of the Seventh Pay Commission for ZP of the district and Rs 4.66 crore for the medical bills reimbursement.

Teachers get salaries online while reimbursement of supplementary bills is done in offline mode. Because of this, teachers are facing problems while getting reimbursement for their bills.

Members of Rajya Prathmik Shikshak Sangh demanded that the process should be made easy and remove all the hurdles of reimbursments.

The union office-bearers submitted memoranda to the CEO of ZP Vikas Meena, and Primary Education Officer Jaishri Chavan on August 21 and September 13. Teachers union leader Madhukar Walture, its distric president Rajesh Hiwale, Kailas Gaikwad, Vishnu Borud and others were present.

The teachers expressed happiness over making available fund for the pending reimbursement by the Government.

District president of the union Rajesh Hiwale said that teachers do not get their money for years.

“One has to pursue the matter continuously in the Government office for this purpose. The bills should be reimbursed on a monthly basis to reduce teachers' stress,” he added.