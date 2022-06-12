Teachers' bills of Rs 10 Cr pending

Aurangabad, June 12:

The bills of Rs 10 crore belonging to Zilla Parishad teachers were pending for the last one year. The bills included medical, salary and arrears.

The teachers have been facing financial problems because of pending bills. Maharashtra Rajya Prathmik Shikshak Sangh demanded that the teachers' pending bills should be cleared.

The teachers union said that the ZP should send bills to the Government receiving from Panchayat Samiti every month and take follow-up.

The teachers' salary is released online while other bills are cleared in offline mode. “The teachers who are facing financial problems are being exploited due to administrative delays and the Government’s offline policy,” the teachers union said.

The union demanded to clear bills every month. Union’s district president Rajesh Hiwale, Kailas Gaikwad, Baliram Bhumre, Babasaheb Jadhav, Gindev Andhale, Harun Shaikh and others were present.