Teachers can get loan up to Rs 22L

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Aug 29:

Aurangabad Tehsil Zilla Parishad Teachers Credit Society during the general body meeting on Monday declared that the teacher members can avail loans upto Rs 22 lakh and the profit of Rs 1.32 crores will be distributed to the members as dividends. Moreover, like every year, this year also, chaotic situation arose during the meeting. The opponents cornered the president and the secretary of the society.

The meeting was presided over by the chairman Mahendra Barwal. The members demanded that the amount of loan to the teacher should be increased, the number of directors should be increased from 13 to 17, the family members of the teachers should be given financial aid from welfare funds, installation of escalator for the handicap teachers in the society office and others.

Meritorious children of the teachers and some ideal teachers were felicitated. The accounts of the past two years were read by secretary Anil Nilge. Meanwhile, the opponents started shouting slogans as they did not receive satisfactory answers to their questions and boycotted the meeting.