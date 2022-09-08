Teacher’s Day at Global English School
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 8, 2022 12:10 AM 2022-09-08T00:10:02+5:30 2022-09-08T00:10:02+5:30
Aurangabad, Sept 7:
Global English School celebrated Teacher’s Day.
Students decorated entrance as well as all notice boards with their arts and craft. Students from class 5th to 10th worked to maintain discipline and delivered lectures in their respective classes. Principal Gulnaz Zuber Khan and teachers were welcomed with roses and cards. Students delivered speeches appreciating teachers. Some students participated in making clay model and card making for Teachers Day.