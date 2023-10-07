Teacher’s house burgled in Pahadsinghpura

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Thieves burgled the house of a teacher in Pahadsinghpura and stole jewellery and cash. Similarly, another house burglary incident occurred in Jaibhavaninagar. Cases have been registered with the Begumpura and Mukundwadi police stations.

Police said Mark Laxman Sonawane (57) lives with his family at Siyonnagar in Pahadsinghpura area and works in a college at Vaijapur. Between October 3 and 6, he had gone out of station with his family. The thieves took advantage of the opportunity and stole the valubles and case. On Friday evening, when returned found that the door was broken.

In another incident, the house of Vadhiraj Kautal (64) at Jijamata Colony was burgled on October 6 night. The thieves took gold and silver jewellery.