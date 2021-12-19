Teachers’ image maligned after MahaTET scam

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Dec 19:

Teachers are the guiding force for students and are considered true nation-builders. But, the image of teachers and education department maligned after irregularities in the result of Maharashtra Teachers Eligibility Test (MahaTET)-2020 surfaced.

It may be noted that the State Government made MahaTET compulsory to become a school teacher in local self-Governing bodies and private aided schools since February 12, 2013.

Those youths who had not qualified the test, joined aided schools as a teacher during the last eight years. It was necessary for them to clear it at any cost for the confirmation of the job.

Meanwhile, Pune police who were probing question paper leaking case of Mhada recruitment examination found material related to irregularities in the TET-2020 result. This creation sensation in the education field.

Commenting on this, State president DTED and B Ed Students Association Santosh Magar, said that teachers image was affected after the irregularities surfaced in MahaTET result. “Teachers who are highly respected and considered nation builders. This has changed the outlook of people towards teachers. Not just teachers, but education societies and some officers from the education department are responsible for it. Aspirants are made to pay money for a job. The office-bearers of education in connivance with the officers collect money for teachers appointments.

Swabhimani Shikshak Sanghatna State president K P Patil said that the Government decided to conduct the TET to appoint candidates as teachers who have all qualities.

“But, because of some corrupt minded people, maligned the image of teachers. It seems that the future of qualitative and creative teachers is in darkness because of such irregularities. The incident has an impact on the image of a teacher. The stern action should be taken against those involved in the case to avoid happening similarly incidents in future,” he added.

TET has 2 levels

MAHA TET is an exam conducted annually by MSCE for appointing teachers to teach students of classes 1 to 8. It has two levels: the first one is for the primary level ( paper 1) to teach for classes 1 to 5 and the second for the upper primary level (paper 2) to teach for classes 6 to 8. Candidates who want to teach classes 1 to 8 will have to clear both papers.

What is marking pattern?

As per the Maha TET syllabus 2021, Paper-I has five subjects namely child development and pedagogy, language I and II, mathematics, and environmental studies. Each subject has 30 questions carrying 30 marks.

Paper-II has four subjects out of which three are child development and pedagogy, language I, and language II. The fourth subject is choice-based as candidates can

take mathematics and science or social studies. The first three subjects of Paper-II have 30 questions with 30 marks while the fourth subject has 60 questions

for 60 marks.

The year-wise number of candidates of Maha TET in the State is as follows;

year---------------------------------appeared--------------------------declared eligible candidates

2013----------------------------------6,19,391-------------------------31,072

2014-----------------------------------4,14,930----------------------------9,595

2015-----------------------------------3,26,830------------------------------8,989

2017------------------------------------2,97,677----------------------------10,373

2018------------------------------------1,73,449-----------------------------9,677

2020------------------------------------3,43,284------------------------------16,705

19.9 K appeared in district; answer key released

A total of 13,199 candidates had registered for the first paper in the district in November 2021 while 11,466 of them took it at 43 centres.

Nearly 1,733 were absent. A total of 9,705 youths had registered while 8,490 appeared. Thus, 22,904 candidates had applied for the papers while 19,956 (87.12 per cent) appeared at 54 centres. The Council has released answer keys of both the papers last week.