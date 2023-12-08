Teachers of Stepping Stones become lifesavers

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The teachers of Stepping Stones donated blood for patients at the Government Cancer Hospital, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, recently. The blood donation drive was organised by Dr Ajay Boralkar of the Cancer Hospital and Naseem Rahim. Officer on special duty Dr Arvind Gaikwad made necessary arrangements.

The selfless contributions made by the members of the Steppers Seva Group will have a significant impact on the lives of numerous cancer patients, authorities said.