Teachers participate in child sexual abuse prevention workshops

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a significant initiative to combat child sexual abuse (CSA), Arpan, NGO dedicated to CSA prevention and intervention, recently conducted successful Personal Safety Education (PSE) workshops for school teachers in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

The programme is aimed to empower children with the skills to identify and respond to unsafe situations. Over 1,572 teachers in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district received comprehensive training from October 16 to 23.

Pooja Taparia, CEO of Arpan, said that our objective is twofold, to prevent CSA and provide support to affected children. These training sessions will make child protection an integral part of teachers interactions with children.

Dr Vikas Meena, CEO, Zilla Parishad, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, highlighted the importance of raising awareness and empowering responsible adults to facilitate positive change in the community.

The workshops equipped educators with the 'STOP' strategy to safeguard children from sexual abuse, encourage disclosure, and foster open communication, both offline and online.