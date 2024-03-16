Teachers play a major role in creating awareness about voting: Collector

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The district collector Dr Dilip Swami pointed out that the role of teachers is vital in creating awareness amongst the voters about voting. Accordingly, they should perform their role outstandingly.

The collector was addressing a meeting of the headmasters of primary and secondary schools in the district at Vande Mataram Auditorium on Saturday.

The deputy collector Prabhoday Muley, education officer (secondary) M K Deshmukh, education officer (primary) Jaishree Chavan, deputy commissioner (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation) Ankush Pandhre, SVEEP’s nodal officer Sudarshan Tupe, education officer (schemes) Bhoomkar and the HMs of all the schools were present on the occasion.

Swami said, “ The voting percentage in the district was less during the last election. This percentage should go up during this election. There is a dire need to create awareness amongst the voters about their voting rights. I believe there are no appropriate messengers than teachers and headmasters to convey this message door-to-door. Hence they should appeal to the parents of students studying in their schools in this regard. Every person, society, organisation and student-parents should actively take part in this Lokshahi Mahotsav through voting and contribute their bit to strengthen the democracy.”

The collector also underlined that all facilities will be provided at the polling booths so that the voters do not face any inconveniences while casting their votes.

Inspection of polling centres

The collector also visited polling centres and reviewed the preparations made by the election branch on Saturday. During the whole day, he interacted with the election officers, talathis, bloc development officers, chief officers, police inspectors, gram sevaks, assistant election returning officers and others to review the polling centre-wise preparations in the district. Later on, he visited polling centres at ZP Girls School and Holy Cross English School (Cantonment), Central Primary and Secondary School (Naregaon) and Khairulla Mominin Urdu Primary School (Kiradpura). The collector verified whether the preparations were being made as per the guidelines of the Election Commission of India. He checked the facilities for disabled persons, women, senior citizens, provision of creches and drinking water at the centres etc. He also inspected them in terms of law and order situation.

The commissioner of police Manoj Lohiya, DCP Prashant Swami, Chetan Girase and other concerned officers accompanied him.