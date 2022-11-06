Teachers' promotion on back-burner

Aurangabad: The teachers working in Zilla Parishad (ZP) schools have been waiting for the promotion for the past several years. More than 300 graduate teachers and 150 graduate-headmasters posts are vacant across the district. Also, the post of education extension officer and centre chiefs are laying vacant.

Different teachers' unions had pursued the matter with the ZP administration time and again but, they were given fall promises.

Finally, teachers' unions met divisional commissioner Sunil Kendrekar and brought to his notice that the vacant posts are causing academic losses to students of six to eight standards.

The divisional commissioner directed the ZP administration to fill the vacant posts through promotions in two months' duration. However, nothing was done yet.

The other pending demands of teachers include senior grade payscale, leave encashment bills, service books verification and regularisation of Shikshak Sevaks.

Office-bearers of Adarsh Shikshak Samiti including Dilip Dakhne, Anjum Pathan, K C Gadekar, Jayaji Bhosale, Santosh Barbande made a demand with the ZP to immediately commence the transfer promotion.