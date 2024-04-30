Teachers should know art of encouraging students

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “All students are talented. Teachers should know how to encourage and develop students' talent,” said Pravinsingh Solanki, from the National Institute of Design, Ahmedabad.

He was speaking during his visit to the Leonardo Da Vinci School of Design Department of MGM University. He said that self-discipline is essential for teachers who should keep proper records of their work and present it effectively.

“It is necessary work of teachers to motivate students and ensure their cooperation with each other. Teachers should make available material. Make them think and try new things. Prepare them (students) to accept failure. But, make them aware that it should not be repeated,” Solanki said. He said that students should be developed through activities like taking them on visits and field experience. Dean Dr John Chelladuri was also present.