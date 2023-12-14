Teachers sport black badges in protest

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Members of the different teachers' unions sported black badges on duty in the district on Thursday to support the Government employees of the district for the demand of old pensions.

Employees of various Government departments launched an indefinite strike today. Adarash Shikshak Samiti founder Dilip Dhaken, State Secretary Anjum Patham, contact chief Santosh Barbande, Sanjiv Deore and others participated in the agitation.