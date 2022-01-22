Teachers start indefinite agitation in front of MLC Kale’s house

Aurangabad, Jan 22:

The teachers of various schools were deprived of grants because of minor shortcomings launched indefinite agitation in front of the house of MLC Vikram Kale on Friday.

The State Government made announcements on February 12, 15 and 24, 2021 for the grant for primary, secondary and higher secondary schools.

During the decision-making process, primary and secondary schools which were on 20 per cent grant and taking newly eligible schools were disqualified for trivial reasons.

The schools were given a period of 30 days and a department-wise hearing was held before the teachers and legislators. The school grant was not announced yet even after removing all shortcomings.

Earlier, during the agitation in November, the agitators were promised that decision would be taken in the winter session. After that, the list was not announced nor grant released.

Dnyanesh Chavan from Shikshan Samanvay Sangh said that they were firm on the agitation till the decision is taken.

K P Patil, Deepak Kulkarni, Shivram Mhaske other teaching and non-teaching staff of the schools from Aurangabad, Jalna and Parbhani districts joined the agitation.

“It was 30 days promise. Now, 300 days have passed. We will continue agitation in front of MLC Kale’s house till the Government issues orders about the fund,” the agitators said while displaying placards.