Teachers & students fed up with continuous tests

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The teachers and students have been fed up with the continuous tests being conducted in the schools since the beginning of the new academic year.

It may be noted that the new academic year started on June 15 across the State.

The schools received directives from the education departments to conduct more than 13 tests during the last 50 days.

The Education Department asked the schools to carry out a bridge course between July 4 and 26 while its pre-test was conducted from June 30 to July 3 and the post-test from July 27 to 31.

The assessment test of proficiency in reading with understanding and numeracy was organised in the first week of August month under Nipun Bharat Abhiyan.

The series of examinations did not end here. A basic test was conducted under periodic assessment from August 17 to 19 and the survey of non-literate students under Navbharat Saksharta Karyakram is being done between August 17 and 31.

A career guidance webinar for students of 9th to 12 was arranged on August 11. Different programmes are being held under Meri Mitti, Mera Desh’ initiative.

The survey of out-of-school students and other tests was planned from August 17 to 31.

The teachers are finding it difficult to teach the students properly and even students were bored appearing for the tests frequently. Each school teacher of the Zilla Parishad (ZP) was given the works of a bloc education officer.

The different teachers' unions demanded that all the non-academic works allotted to the teachers should be withdrawn immediately and teachers should be given time for the teaching.

They also said that students are under pressure because of continuous projects being assigned to them.

Meanwhile, Akhil Bhartiya Urdu Shikshak Sangh submitted a memorandum to School Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar, and Education Department Commissioner Suraj Mandre requesting them to stop the non-academic works being allotted to the teachers, otherwise, they would boycott all these works. The founder of the union Nisar Ahmed signed the memorandum.