Teachers & students to demonstrate on Sept 8 for Maratha reservation

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: College and school teachers and students belonging to Sakal Maratha Samaj will demonstrate at Kranti Chowk on September 8 in support of the agitation being done at Antarwali Sarati in Jalna.

Manoj Jarange Patil has launched an indefinite agitation at Antarwali Sarati for the past nine days demanding Kunbi caste certificate for Maratha community members. The organisers have appealed to all to participate in the agitation.

Box

Republican Sena supprots Maratha agitation

Condemning lathi-charge on agitators at Jalna, members of the Republican Sena declared their support for the reservation agitation. Chief of Republican Sena Anandraj Ambedkar contacted Manoj Jarange Patil on the phone and declared their support. Its Marathwada president Milind Bansodee met Manoj Patil at Antarwali Sarati and handed over the letter of support to him. Dinesh Admane, Limbaji Wahulkar, Kaksaheb Gaikwad and others were present.