Teachers suffer due to new conditions for medical bills reimbursement

Aurangabad, Dec 19:

Teachers working in the Zilla Parishad schools are in trouble over new conditions for reimbursement of medical bills.

The ZP administration issued a letter dated November 1 about the reimbursement of bills.

The families of teachers who are critically ill or suffered serious injuries in accidents or teachers who died due to the illness have been affected.

Shikshak Bharati, a teachers union said that patients of accidents, heart attacks, strokes or similar serious illnesses need immediate treatment at the nearest hospital.

The government also agreed to treat private hospitals. During the Covid period, when government hospitals were full, it became necessary to seek treatment in private hospitals.

The teachers union has pointed out that the Finance and General Administration Departments of the ZP has turned a blind eye to this fact by removing various circulars and adding new oppressive conditions.

The new letter is causing difficulties in clearing the bills of deceased teachers. It demanded that the ZP administration should implement the policies adopted by the Government.

District President of the union Prakash Dane, Sunil Chipate, Mahendra Barwal, Kishore Kadam, Rajesh Bhusari, Santosh Thathe, Machhindra Bharade and others demanded that the administration should clear the medical bills of teachers as per the Government policies.