Teachers to face music for visiting ZP, PS offices sans permission

Aurangabad, Aug 2: The Education Department asked teachers of Zilla Parishad (ZP) and their union leaders not to visit ZP and Panchayat Samiti (PS) offices without taking permission from their heads.

This may increase the differences between teachers' unions and administration.

It may be noted that teachers do not take permission from headmasters or centre chiefs or bloc education officers (BEO) to visit the ZP and PS offices. This affects teaching and academic losses of students as they cannot complete 180 to 220 days of teaching in an academic year.

Education officer Jaishree Chavan issued a letter to all bloc education officers on August first instructing them to appoint an employee to send to headquarters for daily work. If the teachers want to visit they should take permission and show it at headquarter and make an entry.

In the letter, it was mentioned that headmasters and centre chiefs would be held responsible if any teaching and non-teaching staff is found at the head office without permission. The visitor’s register will be made available for the teachers visiting the district and tehsil offices.