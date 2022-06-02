Teachers’ training at Scholars'

Aurangabad, June 2: Scholars' Group of Schools (Beed Bypass and Katkat Gate) conducted a two-day Teachers Training session recently. Chrysalis Team faculty Shyam Makwana and Tushar Vaidya made teachers aware of the various features of the ‘Blended Learning Programme’ which includes 'Thinkroom Transformation' consisting of cultural forces - learning environment, teaching and assessment. They threw light on the social, emotional, creative, and critical thinking and how the learning outcome can be achieved.

The management and headmistresses Israth Khatib, Nazira Banoo and Waseemunnisa appreciated the faculty.