Teacher’s transfer approved after contempt petition

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Education Department has approved the transfer of Tukaram Shinde from a non-grant post to a grant-aided post following a contempt petition. The Aurangabad Bench of the Mumbai High Court had ordered the department to comply within a week. As a result, Justices Nitin Suryavanshi and Vaishali Patil-Jadhav disposed of the petition on October 1, 2025.

Shinde, M.A., B.Ed., had served nine years in a non-grant post at Chhatrapati Secondary School. A grant-aided teacher vacancy existed in the institution’s primary school. Under Section 41 of the MEPS Act 1989, schools running multiple institutions can transfer teachers internally. Shinde requested the transfer, but the department initially denied it, citing a government order dated April 1, 2021. Through advocate Vitthalrao Salagre, Shinde approached the High Court, which had directed the department to approve the transfer if the teacher agreed to a lower-category post. The department’s earlier refusal led to the contempt petition.