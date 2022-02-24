Teachers union demand old pension scheme implementation

Aurangabad, Feb 24:

Welcoming the decision of the Rajasthan Government, Maharashtra State Teachers Old Pension Rights Action Committee demanded that the State Government should implement an old pension scheme for those who joined service after November 1, 2005. The Rajasthan Government announced recently old pension scheme would be implemented for the employees who joined the service after January 1, 2004.

State president of the Action Committee Dr Maruti Tegumpure said that the employees in the State have been agitating on different levels with the new pension was implemented from November 1, 2005.

“The decision of implementation of the old pension scheme was optional, yet, the State Government discontinued it. The Rajasthan Government’s decision has shown a new ray of hope. Our State Government should positively about the old scheme,” he added.