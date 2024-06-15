Teachers union to agitate on June 30

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Members of Maharashtra Rajya Adarsh Shikshak Samiti will take out a State level morcha at the office of the divisional commissioner on June 30 to draw the attention of the State Government towards their pending demands.

The pending demands included the implementation of the old pension scheme for those who were appointed after 2005, filling thousands of vacant posts, withdrawing the cancellation of complicated processes about students' uniforms and schools which have less than 20 students should not be shut down.

The office-bearers of the union said that the divisions of secondary education should be started in primary schools and pending promotion of teachers should be done.

State president of the union Shivajirao Sakhre Patil, its leader Ankush Rao Kale, Ramdas Sangle, K S Gadekar, Anjum Pathan and others appealed to all to participate in the state-wide agitation. Shivajirao Patil and Dilip Dakhne will lead the agitation.