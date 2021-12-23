Teachers unions criticise VC’s for hefty salary remarks

Aurangabad, Dec 23:

Members of different teachers unions criticised the vice-chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University Dr Pramod Yeole on social media for making comments about teachers salary.

It may be noted that VC Dr Yeole met agitating employees on the campus on Wednesday. While talking to employees, he said that teachers get a hefty salary.

He also had said that the recommendation of the Seventh Pay Commission should have been implemented for non-teaching employees first than teachers.

Angry over these comments, teachers unions criticised VC on different social media groups on Thursday since morning.

Some teachers said that the Central and State Governments decide the salary of teachers. “Why does not he (VC) leave his chamber, vehicle and other benefits? Because, the same Government which gives salary to the teachers, provides all the facilities to the VC as well,” they said.