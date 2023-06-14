Teachers' workshop at Nath Valley School

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The new academic year kick-started at the Nath Valley School with a productive teachers' workshop led by CBSE resource person Dr Manpreet Singh Johar, recently. The initiative focused on vital aspects of learning outcomes and pedagogy and witnessed enthusiastic participation from the teaching staff.

NVS director Ranjit Dass welcomed teachers and provided a detailed analysis of the students' performance in the recently concluded board exams. Principal Dr Sharda Gupta welcomed the new teachers and the newly-appointed vice principal Aparna Mathur.

The workshop fostered creativity and critical thinking. Dr Johar's expertise and insights invigorated the participants, prompting reflective conversations and inspiring innovative teaching methodologies. Meanwhile, in a bid to enhance the quality of education and implement the provisions of the National Education Policy (NEP), a workshop was conducted by Dr Sharda Gupta which aimed to equip teachers with the necessary knowledge and skills to effectively implement the new educational reforms outlined in the policy followed by a session on ‘Vision 2030’ conducted by the vice-principal.