Teams deployed to monitor water valves

Nine squads deployed for nine zones in the city

Aurangabad, May 11:

Municipal administrator Astik Kumar Pandey has started taking comprehensive measures to solve the water problem in the city. Under this, nine squads are formed in nine zones of the city that will keep note of the time of opening and closing of the water valve in various colonies on Thursday.

Guardian officers have been appointed in all the nine zones of the municipal corporation. This consists of head of the department of electricity AB Deshmukh in zone 1, garden superintendent Vijay Patil in zone 2, deputy commissioner Somnath Jadhav in zone 3, deputy commissioner Santosh Tengle in zone 4, health officer Dr Paras Mandlecha in zone 5, executive engineer DK Pandit in zone 6, deputy commissioner Aparna Thethe zone 7, executive engineer BD Phad in zone 8 and deputy commissioner Nanda Gaikwad in zone 9.

Guardian officers with their team will focus on water distribution and valve management. Every day from May 12, the guardian officers have been ordered to be present at the place of the valve at the time of water supply and also to monitor whether the concerned lineman starts the valve on time and how long the valve is kept open.