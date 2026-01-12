Tech professionals flag civic failures driving talent away.

Nandini Balande

Chhatrapati Sambhjinagar

As the municipal elections approach, professionals from the IT and technology sector say persistent civic mismanagement is pushing skilled workers to leave the city in search of basic reliability and safety. They argue that unless the Municipal Corporation urgently fixes basic services and adopts long-term urban planning, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar risks losing its skilled workforce and future growth potential.

Fix Our Failing Infrastructure

The city suffers from severe 8-day water gaps, outdated drainage, and chaotic traffic management. Despite paying taxes, residents endure broken footpaths and abandoned roadwork for months. This infrastructure failure is driving a population drain, to cities like Pune. The Municipal Corporation must urgently provide these basic facilities to retain its citizens and ensure a decent quality of life.

-Mayur Patani, Technical support engineer.

End The Paradox

To solve our paradox, we demand a transition from "ad-hoc" fixes to a 24/7 water reality and upgraded drainage. We must evolve AURIC into a "Live-Work-Play" ecosystem to stop the brain drain to Pune. Holistic growth requires scientific waste management, restored heritage infrastructure, and transparent governance. It’s time for a city that finally works for its people.

-Ajinkya Sakhare,Senior ML engineer.

Fix Our Failing Services

The city’s services are failing, household waste sits for six days without collection, creating unhygienic conditions. While new companies are arriving, poor connectivity to industrial hubs and extreme traffic congestion causing 90-minute delays stifle progress. We urgently need a reliable waste management system and improved road networks to support our growing economy and ensure a functional life for all residents.

-Zuber Sayyed, IT professional.

Focus on Everyday Civic Needs

As municipal elections near, the corporation must prioritise issues that affect daily life. Regular and clean water supply, efficient waste management, proper roads and drainage to prevent waterlogging, better public transport, and environmental protection should be the focus. Addressing these basic civic needs is crucial to improve quality of life and ensure sustainable development of the city.

– Anuja Deulgaonkar, MCA student

