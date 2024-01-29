Technical assistant lands in ACB

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A technical assistant working on a contract basis in the electricity company was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 on Monday.

According to details, the 29-year-old complainant constructed a house in the Mitmita area a year ago and applied for an electricity meter. However, he was not allotted a meter for one or another reason. He was staying in darkness at night. Upset over this, the man submitted the application to a senior officer on January 25.

Technical assistant Kishor Bansilal Kanise (30) informed the complainant that the former had to pay money to higher-level officers.

So, Kanise demanded a Rs 5,500 bribe from him.

The complainant was angry about demanding a bribe even after making several rounds to the electricity company. He lodged a complaint with the superintendent of the Anti-Corruption Bureau Sandeep Atole. At the instructions of Atole, Deputy SP Sangeeta Patil verified the complaint and found Kanise demanding money. Sangeeta Patil planned a trap today.

Kanise negotiated the bribe amount with the complainant and fixed it at Rs 5,000. Kanise informed him that they would come to his house to collect the bribe. Sangeeta Patil along with Constable Rajendra Sinkar, Vilas Chavan, and Changdeo Bagul laid a trap in the house of the complainant.

As soon as Kanise accepted a bribe of Rs 5,000, the ACB scooped on them. A case was registered with Cantonment Police Station.