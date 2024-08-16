Technocraft Extrusion mfg facility inaugurated at Bidkin; Co. to see investment of Rs 350 cr, generate 1000 jobs

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Former industries minister and Editor-in-Chief of Lokmat Media Rajendra Darda inaugurated the state-of-the-art manufacturing facility of Technocraft Extrusion Pvt Ltd at Bidkin adjacent to Auric, on Friday. Technocraft is a global manufacturer of industrial and construction products. The project, spread over 40 acres, will see investment of Rs 350 crore, and expected to create employment opportunities for approximately 1000 individuals, contributing to the economic growth of the region.

Chairman of Nath Group Nandakishor Kagliwal, and Managing Director of Shri Sahyog Exhibitors Ravi Machhar, the Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture (CMIA) office-bearers including President Arpit Save, Vice-president Utsav Machhar, Honorary Secretary Atharveshraj Nandawat, were present.

Dignitaries congratulated Chairman of Technocraft Sharad Saraf and CEO Deepak Mishra on achieving this remarkable milestone. With a focus on sustainability and efficiency, the new manufacturing facility is set to incorporate cutting-edge technology and processes, aligning with global standards of operation.