Technoforum for steel makers held

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: RHI Magnesita, held its ‘India Refractory TechnoForum’ in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Friday. The event was attended by over 100 professionals from more than 70 steel and foundry plants in Maharashtra. The conference aimed to enhance steel plant production, safety, and cost efficiency through technology sharing. Discussions on advanced solutions including molten metal flow control, digitization, and AI were held, while also highlighting plans for automation and robotics. This initiative aligns with the company's Rs 3,600 crore investment to modernize production and bolster its Indian footprint. The discussions during the event set the pace of innovation and delivery of better quality, tailor-made products, systems, and services across India.