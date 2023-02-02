Technology has brighten up the future for CAs

-Central committee president Devashish Mitra: Felicitation programme of the new CAs

Aurangabad: The future of the Chartered Accountant (CA) is very bright due to the use of latest technology in the sector. The joy of fulfilling the dream of the parents is reflected on the face of the CAs, said President of the Central Committee of the Institute of Chartered Accountant of India Devashish Mitra at the felicitation of the newly elected CAs at ICAI Bhawan on Thursday.

Aurangabad Branch of WIRC of ICAI and Aurangabad Western India Chartered Accountants Students Association organized a felicitation and interaction programme. Mitra said that every year there are more chartered accountants from the city of Aurangabad and it is a matter of pride for the city. Vice president Aniket Talathi, CAs Umesh Sharma, Durgesh Kabra, Rajkumar Adukia, PC Jain, Prasanna Kumar, Srinivas Kotha, region president Murtuza Kachwala and Aurangabad branch president Yogesh Agarwal were present. Secretary Kedar Pandey, vice president Ganesh Bhalerao, treasurer Amol Godha, Mahesh Indani, Pankaj Soni, Ganesh Shilwant took efforts. A large number of parents as well as former presidents, officials and senior CAs were present.