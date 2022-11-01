'TECHSPARK 2022' from Nov 10-12

Aurangabad:

TechSparks, India’s largest and most prolific startup conference is launching its 13th edition of the tech event ‘TECHSPARK 2022’. The event will be held in Bangalore between November 10 to 12.

The Marathwada Accelerator for Growth and Incubation Council (MAGIC) will be an ecosystem partner. This will be the biggest gathering of entrepreneurs, policymakers, technologies, investors, mentors and business leaders. The participants will get a ringside view of the latest innovations from the startup and tech ecosystem, as well as insights from change makers and industry pioneers. For more details - https://yourstory.com/techsparks2022.