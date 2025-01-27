Teen girl abducted in Waluj

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 16-year-old girl went missing on Sunday morning after leaving her home in Waluj, stating she would return shortly.

Her parents, fearing foul play have lodged a complaint with the police, alleging that she has been abducted. Sunil Terasingh Rawat (40), originally from Tanda Wadi in Khargone district, Madhya Pradesh, resides with his family in a labour camp in Turkabad Kharadi. Around 10.30 am, his daughter left home, claiming she was stepping out briefly. When she did not return after an extended period, the worried parents sought help from the Waluj police, suspecting abduction. The police have registered a case against unidentified individuals. Investigations are underway under the supervision of PI Rajendra Sahane, with ASI Dashrath Khosre leading the inquiry.