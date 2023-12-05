Tehsildars & Nayab tehsildars on en masse leave; impact on revenue works

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Tehsildards and Nayab Tehsildars were on en masse leave and also demonstrated in front of the divisional commissioner on Tuesday for their different demands including higher grade pay.

The State level union of Tehsildards and Nayab Tehsildars has given a call for the agitation today to draw the attention of the Government towards their demands.

The union office-bearers also threatened to launch indefinite pen-down agitation from December 28 if their demands are not fulfilled. This affected the work in the revenue department. Nayab tehsildars in revenue machinery do not get the pay of gazetted grade-II posts. They have been demanding enhanced grade pay since 1998.

The union gave a presentation before the State Pay Reform Bakshi Committee a few months ago for increasing the grade pay of Nayab Tehsildar up to Rs 4,800. But, nothing was done yet. The union launched indefinite agitation in April 2023. However, they withdrew their agitation on April 5, 2023, on the assurance of the government. The union had warned of agitation if the demand is not fulfilled by May 2023.

The union leaders said that this made them agitate again. Organiser of Divisional union of Teshildar and additional tehsildar Vijay Chavan, its secretary Vidyacharan Kadwakar, deputy collector Soham Wayal, tehsildar Ramesh Mundlod and others were present.

There are 120 Tehsildars and 700 Nayab Tehsildars of the region participated in the agitation, affecting daily works of revenue. Daily hearing, recovery, administrative works and visitors' grievances had an impact due to agitation.