Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao in city today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRC) with the motto of ‘Ab Ki Baar Kisan Sarkar’ is entering the politics of Maharashtra. As a part of it, a public meeting has been organised at Jabinda Lawns in the city on April 24 at 5 pm. BRC supremo and Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will address the meeting here tomorrow.

He will arrive in the city by plane at 4 pm and then proceed to the meeting venue. Hoardings have been erected on the way from the Airport to the meeting venue to welcome K Chandrashekhar Rao. His circular posters erected on Jalna Road are attracting the attention of the people.

Change in traffic

Considering the crowd coming to the public meeting, the city police traffic department made changes in the city traffic, said ACP Dilip Gangurde. The road between Shahnoormia Dargah Chowk to Godawari T-point will be closed for vehicles between 5 pm to 10 pm on Monday. The people can use alternate roads during this time, appealed the city traffic police.