Temperature to drop over the next four days

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Meteorological Department has forecast a drop in temperature over the next four days, despite the political climate heating up due to the state assembly elections. Although the days will remain hot, the nights will bring a cool chill. The district meteorological center forecasts the maximum temperature to be between 32 and 33 °C from Sunday to Wednesday, with the minimum temperature dropping to around 15 °C. The weather is expected to be dry with clear skies, and winds will be around 4 km/h. Partial cloud cover is expected from November 13th to 19th.