Temples should step forward for Society’s needy

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A recent event was organized by the Vishva Hindu Parishad Temple Archak Purohit Aiyam at the Shri Sai Baba Temple premises in Bajajnagar.

During the event, the regional coordinator of Vishva Hindu Parishad, Anil Sambare, and temple archak purohit Aiyam guided the attendees. He urged temples to allocate 10% of their income for social work, including medical aid, educational support, and hostels for the financially weak.

A large crowd of local citizens attended the inauguration of the Late Balakrishna Naik Medical Supplies Center in Bajajnagar. The event was also attended by figures including the Waluj district head of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh(RSS) Manoj Kadam, Shri Sai Baba Sansthan's Anil Patil, Secretary Sahebrao Pathrikar, Rajiv Jahagirdar, the regional coordinator of Vishva Hindu Parishad Temple Aiyam and the regional head Yogesh Pathak. The event began with the inauguration of the Late Balakrishna Naik Medical Supplies Center, followed by a speech by Rajiv Jahagirdar.

The program began with the centre's inauguration, followed by a speech from Rajiv Jahagirdar. Guests shared their thoughts, and Kavita Jagdale hosted the event. Sanjeev Tayde, Co-Incharge of the Waluj Temple Aiyam Branch, gave the vote of thanks. The program concluded with a prayer by the girls of Maharshi Panini Kanya Vedic School.

