Temporary ban on launching new EVs, new guidelines soon

Arindam Lahari: Conclusion of the two-day energy conclave

Aurangabad, April 30:

The government has banned Electric Vehicle (EV) companies from launching new models of two-wheeler. However, there are no restrictions on selling e-bikes available in the market. The ban is temporary and the government will soon issue quality-focused guidelines, said Arindam Lahari, CEO of the Automotive Skills Development Council (ASDC). He was speaking at the conclusion of the 6th Energy Conclave jointly organized by CMIA and Chhatrapati Shahu Engineering College (CSMSS) in the city.

Speaking further, he said, India has embraced EV technology with the world. We have to face a different challenge while adopting EV technology. This is an emerging sector with huge opportunities for students, industry and experts, and many schemes like FEM are being implemented by the government to promote this technology.

Professor Zakir Hussain held a conference in the second session, Gopal Athani of Tata Technology in the third session, Praveen Kumar of Goigo company informed about the construction of EV charging stations in the third session. The company has set up a charging station plant at Shendra, Auric here and has developed more than a thousand charging stations so far, he said. CMIA president Shiv Prasad Jaju, secretary Satish Lonikar, Kamleish Dhoot, RP Deshpande, principal Ulhas Shinde, Shrikant Deshmukh and others were present on the occasion.

Winning student of the paper presentation

In this conference, 14 student groups from various colleges in the city gave paper presentations on the subject of EV. The first 3 teams were given prizes and opportunities to perform during the conference. The first prize went to MIT's Nachiket Nikam, Rituraj Deshmukh, Rohit Modi, the second prize went to JNEC's Saiprasad Mundhe, Aishwarya Shrikhande, Vaishnavi Gawli and the third prize went to Sahil Sonune, Sumit Tekur and Mihir Lanje of Government Engineering College.