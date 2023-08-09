Temporary stay on re-examination of disabled teachers after 15 years of service

Jalna, Ahmednagar, and Nandurbar Zilla Parishads (ZPs) have petitioned for this cause

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a significant development, a temporary stay has been imposed on the re-examination of disabled teachers after they have served for 14 to 15 years in reserved posts. The teachers from Jalna, Ahmednagar, and Nandurbar Zilla Parishads (ZPs) have petitioned for this cause.

The bench, including Justice Mangesh Patil and Justice Shailesh Brahme, issued notices to the concerned parties, including Jalna ZP directing them to halt the re-examination of disabled teachers in Jalna district. Furthermore, interim suspensions were granted for similar letters in Nandurbar and Ahmednagar districts.

Disabled teachers, represented by Shrikant Botule, Sampat Ade, and others from Jalna, presented their case through advocates Suvidh Kulkarni and Sambhaji Tope. Approximately 170 disabled teachers in Jalna district, who were initially appointed to reserved posts based on disability certificates issued by a medical board, contested the requirement for re-examination after nearly 15 years of service. They argued that this practice violates Section 3 of the Prevention of Exploitation of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, as well as their fundamental rights to earn a living.

Advocate Tope highlighted a circular dated May 16, 2009, from the department of social justice and special assistance. The circular, referencing the Persons with Disabilities Act of 1995, emphasizes the validity of disability certificates issued by a designated medical authority for government benefits.