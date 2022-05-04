Ten days extension for disclosure to registrar

Dr Jayashree Suryavanshi's request for extension was granted

Aurangabad, May 4:

The registrar of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University Dr Jayashree Suryavanshi was given an extension of 10 days to disclose the details of her original appointment. Dr Suryavanshi will now have to give an explanation by May 13.

Complaints were lodged against Dr Suryavanshi with the State government and the university, regarding her original appointment. Based on that, the State government started pursuing further action. As per the order of the State , the university administration sent a notice to Dr Suryavanshi on her e-mail on April 28 asking for disclosure of various documents regarding the original appointment till May 2.

Dr Suryavanshi had requested for extension of time for disclosure on May 2. The university administration on Wednesday extended the time for disclosure by 10 days. Assuming that the extension is final and if there is no disclosure within the time limit, further action will be taken, the letter said.

Decision made after the meeting

The vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole, pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsath, deputy registrar Dr Ishwar Manjha held a meeting in the university on Monday afternoon and decided to give a 10 days extension to Dr Suryavanshi. "This is an administrative matter and the process is underway as per the rules," Dr Yeole said.