Tenant thrashed landlord over outstanding rent

Aurangabad, May 12:

A tenant thrashed his landlord with a cricket bat as he demanded he pending rent of the house at Vishrantinagar on Tuesday night. Accused Santosh Dabhade is a tenant in the house of Bhimrao Shamrao Vakode at Vishrantinagar. Dabhade had not paid the rent for the past three months. On Tuesday night, Vakode demanded the outstanding rent. Dabhade, his sons Santosh, Nandu and Nitin abused him and severely beat him. Ajay hit Vakode with a bat on his head due to which he sustained severe head injuries. A case has been registered with Pundliknagar police station.